Flowe participated in 11-on-11 drills during the final week of spring practices, but was held out of the spring game.

Justin Flowe has been eager to get back to the field all spring, but he just didn't quite check all the boxes by Monday's spring finale.

The sophomore linebacker was limited for most of spring ball until April 19, when he was on the field with the second-team defense for 11-on-11 "fastball" drills, a great sign that he's nearing full strength.

But on Saturday, Flowe was held out of the spring game despite suiting up. Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi said the coaches have had to hold him back a bit in practice as he recovers from a season-ending foot injury suffered in September.

"We tried our best to slowly progress him, but there's not really that gear in his body," Lupoi said after practice Monday. "We did a few walkthroughs, and they turned into full speed for him, so we had to slow him down."

Oregon LB Justin Flowe Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Flowe's energy sets him apart from most players at his position in the sport. His charisma is enough to fill a whole room of linebackers, and Lupoi loves his willingness to put it all on the line and compete.

"I'd much rather be coaching a guy that you gotta ask to slow down rather than have to constantly encourage them to speed up," he said.

Flowe has yet to play multiple games in a season through his first two years at Oregon because of injuries. But Lupoi and Ducks fans alike are optimistic for the chance to see him terrorize opponents this fall.

"I'm excited man," Lupoi said. "I know he is, and I am too."

