Skip to main content

Tosh Lupoi Excited to Work With Justin Flowe in New Oregon Defense

Flowe participated in 11-on-11 drills during the final week of spring practices, but was held out of the spring game.

Justin Flowe has been eager to get back to the field all spring, but he just didn't quite check all the boxes by Monday's spring finale.

The sophomore linebacker was limited for most of spring ball until April 19, when he was on the field with the second-team defense for 11-on-11 "fastball" drills, a great sign that he's nearing full strength.

But on Saturday, Flowe was held out of the spring game despite suiting up. Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi said the coaches have had to hold him back a bit in practice as he recovers from a season-ending foot injury suffered in September.

"We tried our best to slowly progress him, but there's not really that gear in his body," Lupoi said after practice Monday. "We did a few walkthroughs, and they turned into full speed for him, so we had to slow him down."

Oregon LB Justin Flowe

Justin Flowe Spring Cropped

Flowe's energy sets him apart from most players at his position in the sport. His charisma is enough to fill a whole room of linebackers, and Lupoi loves his willingness to put it all on the line and compete.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

devion-harmon-vs-washington-state
Play
Basketball

REPORT: Oregon Guard De'Vion Harmon Enters Transfer Portal

Harmon is leaving Oregon after one season playing for Dana Altman

Ducks Digest
Jayden Wayne Oregon Visit
Play
Recruiting

5-Star DE Jayden Wayne Recaps Oregon Visit

The Ducks hosted another priority target for the spring game

Member Exclusive
Bo Nix Oregon
Play
Football

Kenny Dillingham on Oregon Quarterbacks: "I love where we are"

Dillingham is pleased with the growth, but he's not ready to name a starter any time soon

Ducks Digest

"I'd much rather be coaching a guy that you gotta ask to slow down rather than have to constantly encourage them to speed up," he said.

Flowe has yet to play multiple games in a season through his first two years at Oregon because of injuries. But Lupoi and Ducks fans alike are optimistic for the chance to see him terrorize opponents this fall.

"I'm excited man," Lupoi said. "I know he is, and I am too."

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

devion-harmon-vs-washington-state
Basketball

REPORT: Oregon Guard De'Vion Harmon Enters Transfer Portal

By Dylan Reubenking3 hours ago
Jayden Wayne Oregon Visit
Recruiting

5-Star DE Jayden Wayne Recaps Oregon Visit

By Max Torres21 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Bo Nix Oregon
Football

Kenny Dillingham on Oregon Quarterbacks: "I love where we are"

By Dylan Reubenking23 hours ago
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Breaking Down Oregon's Spring Game

By Max TorresApr 25, 2022
DJ Johnson Oregon Spring Game Cropped
Football

Spring Game: Defensive Players of the Game

By Max TorresApr 24, 2022
Sean Dollars Oregon Spring Game
Football

LOOK: The Best Photos From Oregon's Spring Game

By Max TorresApr 24, 2022
Dont'e Thornton Spring Celebration
Football

Spring Game: Offensive Players of the Game

By Nick BatteyApr 24, 2022
Chase Cota Spring Game Cropped
Football

Takeaways from Oregon's Spring Game

By Max TorresApr 24, 2022