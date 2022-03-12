Why Jeffrey Bassa is Starting Spring Football at Inside Linebacker

Bassa came to Eugene as a safety but converted to linebacker when injuries arose. It appears the switch may not be short-lived for the sophomore.

There was no player that embodied the "next man up" mantra than Jeffrey Bassa in the 2021. He came in along with a loaded 2021 class that stands alone among Oregon's top recruiting classes in program history, and he was looking for a way to get on the field as a true freshman safety.

A year later, Bassa may have found his niche at inside linebacker.

From a third-string STAR in Week 1 last season, to a significant piece of the 2022 defense is evidence of Bassa's skill and versatility. Mario Cristobal and his staff raved about his selflessness and willingness to adapt to linebacker as Justin Flowe and Dru Mathis went down.

Bassa was listed as an inside linebacker on Oregon's initial 2022 spring roster, and Dan Lanning explained the move following the second spring practice on Saturday.

"Intelligence. He's smart," Lanning said of Bassa. "Nowadays, there's no such thing as a true MIKE backer anymore. You have to have speed on the field."

Bassa's understanding of the position so early was extraordinary, earning the previous staff's trust to be a starting WILL linebacker for seven games. He made the switch prior to the Ohio State game and blew expectations out of the water for a young player making a transition, yet Cristobal and his staff wanted to switch him back to safety before the coaching change. Now with Lanning in town, Bassa's audition at linebacker earned him a spot in the middle.

He recorded 48 total tackles a year ago, including a career-high nine against Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. His breakout performance came in the win in Seattle over Washington with six tackles, his first career sack, and 1.5 tackles for loss. The standout game earned him the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week nod.

While Lanning said on Thursday that "every situation is fluid" in terms of position battles on the team, it would be hard to argue that the Ducks wouldn't most benefit from Bassa continuing to grow as an inside linebacker.

"He's a guy that can be sideline to sideline," Lanning said of Bassa. "He has the athleticism of a defensive back but has the physicality of a linebacker. All good linebackers nowadays can run, and Jeff has that trait."

The inside linebackers group will also consist of Noah Sewell and Flowe up front, with Bassa, Keith Brown, Adrian Jackson and Jackson LaDuke rounding out the returners with the most experience. Sewell's starting spot is as cemented as anyone's on the roster, but given Bassa's experience last season and Flowe's recovery from his season-ending injury, there may be more of a battle there than many would think.

Whether he’s in the starting lineup or a rotational player, Bassa's development is an exciting storyline as spring practice moves along. His mobility and understanding of a defense having played multiple positions is vital to Lanning's philosophy of a defense that prides itself of versatility and speed.

