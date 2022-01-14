Report: Oregon RB Travis Dye Enters Transfer Portal

The Ducks could see their top offensive weapon make a move to another school.

Oregon fans woke up to some surprising news Friday morning. Junior running back Travis Dye has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from On3's Matt Zenitz.

The running back position has been a hot topic around Oregon football of late, with Seven McGee announcing his intent to enter the portal before reversing course the same night. Then Sean Dollars entered his name in the transfer portal, withdrew it, then re-entered it again.

However, a conversation with Head Coach Dan Lanning made him change his mind. Within the same two days, freshman running back Trey Benson reportedly entered his name in the transfer portal as well.

The Dye news is particularly surprising seeing that he was Oregon's main offensive weapon in 2021, rushing for 1,271 yards on 211 carries for 16 touchdowns. On top of that he added 402 yards and two touchdowns on 46 receptions.

Many were under the impression was that Dye was mulling over a return to Oregon or a declaration for the NFL Draft--not a transfer to another school.

This move is absolutely worth monitoring, as Dye could very well return to Oregon for the 2022 season.

Fellow veteran running back C.J. Verdell has not announced his intentions for next season.

