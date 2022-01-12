Oregon RB Sean Dollars Enters Transfer Portal

Oregon running back Sean Dollars has entered the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

Per Zenitz, Dollars submitted his name at 4:25 p.m. PT but then withdrew just seven minutes later at 4:32 p.m. This would have been the second time an Oregon running back decided to return after entering the transfer portal, as Seven McGee did so shortly after the Pac-12 Championship Game.

24 minutes later, Zenitz was back to report that Dollars had once again entered his name into the transfer portal, which is where things stand as of 5:23 p.m. PT.

Dollars is the second Oregon running back to look for a new home as walk-on Cross Patton committed to Nevada on Tuesday.

If he remains in the portal, Dollars will be a big loss to the Ducks' projected running back depth next season. It is uncertain whether CJ Verdell or Travis Dye will return in 2022, but Dollars was expected to return next spring after suffering a season-ending injury this past spring. During the season, Mario Cristobal said that he could potentially return in November, but the injury kept him sidelined for the entire season.

Dollars has 15 carries for 128 yards in his career, having redshirted in 2019 and playing in all seven games in 2020. He flashed his potential multiple times, including exploding for a 63-yard carry against Montana in 2019 and earning a good bit of playing time in the 2020 Pac-12 Championship Game against USC.

The former four-star recruit recorded seven carries for 52 yards in the Ducks' conference title-clinching win and entered the 2021 season with a chance to be RB3 behind Verdell and Dye, but his season was cut short before it began.

Going into 2022, the Ducks' running back room is certain to contain Byron Cardwell, McGee, Trey Benson, and Aaron Smith. Dye and Verdell both have one year of eligibility remaining.

The Mighty Ducks - The Rise of Oregon Hockey

