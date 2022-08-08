Skip to main content

The Best Photos From Oregon Football's Second Practice of Fall Camp

Oregon practiced on the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex fields on Saturday August 6, 2022.
Fall camp is in full swing in Eugene with the Oregon Ducks completing their second practice on Saturday. 

We saw some new faces in action donning the green and yellow, as well as a lot of returning veterans that are looking to make a big impact this season.

Ducks Digest photographer Scott Boldt was on scene at practice to document all the action. Here are some of his top photos from practice No. 2.

Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning

IY3A6866

Safety Bennett Williams

Bennett Williams 2

Wide Receiver Dont'e Thornton

Dont'e Thornton

Linebacker Justin Flowe

Justin Flowe

Freshman Wide Receiver Kyler Kasper

Kyler Kasper

Wide Receiver Isaah Crocker

Isaah Crocker 2

Wide Receiver Isaah Crocker

Isaah Crocker

Tosh Lupoi and Defensive Lineman Brandon Dorlus

Brandon Dorlus Tosh Lupoi 3

Tosh Lupoi and Defensive Lineman Brandon Dorlus

Brandon Dorlus Tosh Lupoi

Outside Linebacker Bradyn Swinson

Bradyn Swinson 2

Outside Linebacker Bradyn Swinson

Bradyn Swinson

Outside Linebacker DJ Johnson

DJ Johnson

Cornerback Dontae Manning (8)

Dontae Manning 2

Tight End Cam McCormick

Cam McCormick

