Fall camp is in full swing in Eugene with the Oregon Ducks completing their second practice on Saturday.

We saw some new faces in action donning the green and yellow, as well as a lot of returning veterans that are looking to make a big impact this season.

Ducks Digest photographer Scott Boldt was on scene at practice to document all the action. Here are some of his top photos from practice No. 2.

Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Safety Bennett Williams Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Wide Receiver Dont'e Thornton Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Linebacker Justin Flowe Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Freshman Wide Receiver Kyler Kasper Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Wide Receiver Isaah Crocker Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Tosh Lupoi and Defensive Lineman Brandon Dorlus Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Outside Linebacker Bradyn Swinson Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Outside Linebacker DJ Johnson Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Cornerback Dontae Manning (8) Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Tight End Cam McCormick Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

