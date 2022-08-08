The Best Photos From Oregon Football's Second Practice of Fall Camp
Oregon practiced on the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex fields on Saturday August 6, 2022.
Fall camp is in full swing in Eugene with the Oregon Ducks completing their second practice on Saturday.
We saw some new faces in action donning the green and yellow, as well as a lot of returning veterans that are looking to make a big impact this season.
Ducks Digest photographer Scott Boldt was on scene at practice to document all the action. Here are some of his top photos from practice No. 2.
Scroll to Continue
Lupoi Anxious to Learn More About Oregon Defense When Pads Come on
The Ducks enter week two of fall camp on Monday.
Thompson Ready for QB Competition After 'Refresher' at Manning Academy
Could we see Thompson take the next step in his development during fall camp?
Observations From Oregon Football's First Practice of Fall Camp
The latest notes and updates from the opening day of fall camp in Eugene.
Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning
Safety Bennett Williams
Wide Receiver Dont'e Thornton
Linebacker Justin Flowe
Freshman Wide Receiver Kyler Kasper
Wide Receiver Isaah Crocker
Wide Receiver Isaah Crocker
Tosh Lupoi and Defensive Lineman Brandon Dorlus
Tosh Lupoi and Defensive Lineman Brandon Dorlus
Outside Linebacker Bradyn Swinson
Outside Linebacker Bradyn Swinson
Outside Linebacker DJ Johnson
Cornerback Dontae Manning (8)
Tight End Cam McCormick
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox