The Best Signs From College GameDay in Eugene

It's finally game day in Eugene as the No. 10 Oregon Ducks battle with the No. 9 UCLA Bruins. The Ducks had the privilege of being host of College GameDay, the show travels to a different college campus or game site each week of the season from early September through the College Football Playoff National Championship in January.

The hosts of College GameDay included Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Lee Corso. Each GameDay brings in a host, one that usually represents the University that is hosting, to chime in on the college Saturday discussions. This week it was Oregon alumnus and Women’s basketball legend Sabrina Ionescu.

Lee Corso’s spotlight comes when he chooses the head gear of the team he feels will win the gameday matchup and of course he chose the Ducks to win this weekend.

With all these festivities comes one tradition that happens during the broadcast both on and off and that is the famous fan-made signs.

These signs range from funny memes to some kind of intimidation sign to trash talk against opponents. The fans in Eugene did not disappoint when it came to their creative signs that have already gone viral on social media.

Here are a few favorites from us at Ducks Digest:

