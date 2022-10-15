The Oregon Ducks are currently enjoying a bye week, but next Saturday another top-25 matchup graces Autzen Stadium, when the No. 11 UCLA Bruins try their luck with the No. 12 Ducks.

In the meantime, the seventh week of college football is providing a cornucopia of good games in Oregon's absence.

With top teams squaring off from the coast to coast, here's a guide to the five college football games you need to be watching this Saturday.

1. No. 3 Alabama @ No. 6 Tennessee

The ESPN College GameDay crew elected to travel to Knoxville, Tennessee this weekend -- and it was an easy choice. It's the closest the "Third Saturday in October" game has looked in sometime.

One on hand, the No. 6 Volunteers have won back-to-back top-25 matchups this season to start a perfect 5-0. The offense is the second-highest scoring unit in the nation, averaging 46.8 points per outing. And quarterback Hendon Hooker is on the Heisman radar with the country's third-best quarterback rating and no interceptions on the season.

On the other hand, the No. 3 Crimson Tide has been struggling the past few weeks. With reigning Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young dealing with a shoulder injury that has him listed as a game-time decision for Saturday, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe eeked out a 24-20 win over Texas A&M. Tennessee will be hungry to break their 15-game losing streak to 'Bama, and now may be their best shot.

Kickoff: 12:30 pm PT on CBS

2. No. 7 USC @ No. 20 Utah

Two of the strongest squads in the Pac-12 South will square off in Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday night. No. 7 USC has been in uncomfortable situations the past few weeks, but has remained a flawless 6-0. Behind transfer stars like quarterback Caleb Williams, wide receiver Jordan Addison, and running back Travis Dye, head coach Lincoln Riley's offense has lived up to expectations.

The No. 20 Utah suffered their second loss of the season to red-hot No. 12 UCLA last week, and therefore needs to beat USC this week to stay in the Pac-12 South race. Outside of their losses, Utah has cruised through their schedule. USC owns the Pac-12's stingiest defense in points allowed per game, and Utah is second.

Kickoff: 5:00 pm PT on Fox

3. No. 8 Oklahoma State @ No. 13 TCU

The TCU Horned Frogs are once again at the forefront of college football. Fresh off a College GameDay win over ranked Kansas, TCU is liable to snap for a big play any time the offense touches the field. TCU's quarterback Max Duggan is fifth in the nation in QBR, and the offense scores 46.4 points a game, a mark good for third in the country.

But they face their toughest opponent yet in the No. 8 Cowboys. The Cowboys are just behind the Horned Frogs, averaging 45.2 points a game, but haven't been tested like their opponent has been this season. Get ready for a good old-fashioned shootout down south.

Kickoff: 12:30 pm PT on ABC

4. No. 10 Penn State @ No. 5 Michigan

The premiere showdown in the Big 10 this weekend is the beginning of a nightmare stretch for Penn State. The No. 10 Nittany Lions have done well to start out, easily beating Purdue and Auburn, but will now go on to face Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State in the next three weeks. Former Miami Head Coach Manny Diaz is now Penn State's defensive coordinator, and is bringing some of the best man coverage to Happy Valley.

In Ann Arbor, however, an elite team is waiting. Wolverine running back Blake Corum has once again phenomenal this season, and the team is top-10 in scoring offense and defense -- the only team in the nation with such designation. Penn State needs to beware of the run game and offensive streaks from Michigan, and they may pull off a huge upset.

Kickoff: 9 am PT on Fox

5. No. 16 Mississippi State @ No. 22 Kentucky

For the Duck fans hoping for College GameDay to return to Eugene for UCLA-Oregon: congratulations, you are now a Kentucky fan. No. 16 Mississippi State is picking up momentum two weeks removed from a win over ranked Texas A&M. And next week has Mississippi State heading to play Alabama, which could be tempting for the College GameDay Crew.

But don't worry, Duck and/or Wildcat fans. Kentucky has a strong squad this season, despite back-to-back losses to a talented Ole Miss and a less-talented South Carolina. Kentucky's star quarterback Will Levis has been dealing with a multitude of injuries, including a middle finger that was bent in the wrong direction against Ole Miss. But Levis will fight through and play this Saturday, which means Kentucky has a fighting chance.

Kickoff: 4:30 pm PT on SEC Network

