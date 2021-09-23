REPORT: Thibodeaux Launches Own Cryptocurrency

The Oregon star continues to push the envelope in the name, image and likeness era of college football.

Back in July, we were just a couple months out from the start of the 2021 season. Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux had just announced a unique NFT (non-fungible token) titled "Kayvon's Trilogy". The virtual artwork was made in collaboration with Nike icons Phil Knight, the founder of the company, and Tinker Hatfield, one of its most prominent shoe designers.

As it stands today, the NFT has 118 owners, and is listed on OpenSea for 0.045 Ethereum (Approx. $142.11 USD), a form of cryptocurrency that is currently valued at $3,128.44 USD per ether.

On Thursday, Thibodeaux, who hasn't played since suffering an ankle injury in the Ducks season opener against Fresno State, took his business ventures a step further when he launched his own unique form of cryptocurrency called "$JREAM", according to a story from ESPN staff writer Kyle Bonagura.

The coin is available for purchase on Rally, an app that is described as "A platform for creators and their communities to build their own independent digital economies."

$JREAM is valued at $0.322 and will start with around 100,000 coins in circulation, with plans for up to 21 million units to be on the market in the future contingent on demand, as stated in Bonagura's story.

"I started looking at crypto in high school and seeing the future in crypto and how far it can go -- this was the next step in starting my future," Thibodeaux told ESPN in regard to his decision.

The sophomore defensive end, who is viewed as a surefire top-five NFL Draft pick, is the second Pac-12 athlete to launch a cryptocurrency on Rally, joining UCLA men's basketball player Jaylen Clark.

The latest move is another example of how the name, image and likeness era is altering the landscape of college athletics, and Thibodeaux likely won't be the last athlete that we see take up a business venture such as this.

As for the Ducks, they're slated to face Arizona to open Pac-12 play on Saturday and Mario Cristobal said Thibodeaux is still day-to-day.

