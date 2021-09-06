Thibodeaux Improving After Ankle Sprain

The Ducks defensive end left early in the game Saturday after getting rolled up on.

Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal said that defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is improving with his left ankle sprain and is being treated on a day-to-day basis during a press conference with reporters Monday. Cristobal also said that a further update will be provided on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Initial X-rays on Thibodeaux's ankle were negative after his ankle was rolled on in the first quarter of the Ducks' win over Fresno State on Saturday. Thibodeaux re-entered the game briefly but headed to the locker room just before halftime and returned to the sideline in a walking boot and street clothes.

It's still uncertain if Thibodeaux will be able to practice before the Ducks travel to Columbus on Thursday or if he will participate in their "Fast Friday."

"Playing is going to be dependent upon a guy being able to practice," Cristobal said. "If a guy can't practice, I don't think it's in his best interest and the team's best interest to put a guy out there that hasn't been able to rep. We'll take it day by day."

Early in the game on Saturday, Thibodeaux looked like the Heisman candidate that he was promised to be. He looked as explosive as ever, especially on a strip-sack of Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener that was recovered by the Ducks, leading to their first touchdown of the game.

Bradyn Swinson and Brandon Dorlus stepped up in his absence and helped force the action in the trenches. Dorlus played inside and out on the defensive line, and Cristobal was impressed with the way he stepped up in Thibodeaux's absence.

"He's very explosive," he said. "He's got a great feel for the game, both run and pass. He got a lot of snaps, and we can expect him to play a lot of snaps again this week."

Cristobal also lauded Swinson's ability to come in and contribute on the edge. The second-year freshman registered five tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack on Saturday.

"Bradyn showed that he's gonna be and is working on being a really good football player," Cristobal said. "In the run game, he did a really good job on his one assignment. He used his hands really well. He was really good in terms of communication. He affected the passer on a number of different occasions. His role will continue to increase."

Thibodeaux's status is up in the air for Saturday's game in Columbus, but the Ducks will need their best player on the field in a game that will define their season.

