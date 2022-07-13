The Ducks have one of the most talented rosters on the West Coast and continue to garner national attention ahead of the 2022 college football season.

Three Oregon players found themselves listen on Athlon Sports' preseason All-America teams this week.

Noah Sewell was one of three linebackers named to the first-team defense, along with Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama and Jack Campbell from Iowa. In 2021 Sewell earned AP Pac-12 All-Conference first team honors and was a semifinalist for the Butkus award, given annually to the best linebacker in college football.

Sewell led the Ducks in tackles with 114 and is the new face of the defense in Eugene following Kayvon Thibodeaux's departure to the NFL. He's also viewed as the program's top 2023 NFL Draft prospect, with many Duck fans anxious to see him play alongside redshirt freshman Justin Flowe, as both backers land inside Oregon's top five all-time commits.

READ MORE: Oregon among schools with highest odds to join Big Ten

Staying on that side of the ball, defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus was named to the fourth-team defense along with Siaki Ika of Baylor, and Tuli Tuipulotu of USC.

Dorlus made an impact from the jump upon arriving in Eugene. He appeared in nine games as a true freshman in 2019 and has only continued to improve in each of the last two seasons.

The Florida native is the most disruptive interior lineman in Dan Lanning's defense and he'll be a top contributor in 2022 with his mix of power, quickness and athleticism. Like Sewell, Dorlus was also named to the AP Pac-12 All-Conference first team defense a season ago.

The third and final All-American selection for the Ducks on Athlon's list is offensive lineman T.J. Bass., who landed on the fourth-team offense.

The JUCO product has shined in the green and yellow, making most of his impact at left guard. With some injuries along the offensive line in the back half of the season, Bass made a significant impact showcasing his versatility at left tackle.

Bass is viewed as the premier offensive lineman on Adrian Klemm's veteran laden group, but don't count out other players returning like Ryan Walk, Alex Forsyth, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Steven Jones and Dawson Jarmillo.

Total Pac-12 All-America Selections from Athlon's list

USC: 5

UCLA: 4

Oregon: 3

Washington: 2

Arizona State: 1

Washington State: 0

Oregon State: 0

Arizona: 0

Stanford: 0

California: 0

Colorado: 0

Note from Athlon sports on the All-America teams: These selections are based on how players will perform in 2022. Career statistics and previous awards matter in player evaluation, but choosing players for the 2022 All-America team and all-conference teams is largely based on predicting and projecting the upcoming year.

You can view the full team's here.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE