Spring football is in the books across the country. How do oddsmakers feel about how the Pac-12 will shake out?

Both spring football and the NFL Draft are wrapped up, which means the attention now turns across the country to the 2022 season.

Out west in the Pac-12, there are a lot of new faces, including Lincoln Riley leading the USC Trojans, and Dan Lanning leading the Oregon Ducks. Oddsmakers have begun making projections for the 2022 season, and Betonline weighed in on who they see winning the Pac-12.

USC: 2/1

Oregon: 11/5

Utah: 5/1

Arizona State: 17/2

UCLA: 17/2

Washington: 11/1

Washington State: 33/1

Oregon State: 40/1

California: 66/1

Stanford: 80/1

Colorado: 200/1

Arizona: 500/1

Utah Quarterback Cameron Rising © Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports Utah Utes Quarterback Cameron Rising at the team's annual spring game.

USC Trojans Quarterback Caleb Williams © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams throws during the team's annual spring game.

Oregon Ducks Quarterback Bo Nix Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix throws a pass during the team's annual spring game in Eugene.

USC was given the best odds to win at 2/1, and the Trojans will be led by new Head Coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams, who followed Riley from Norman to Los Angeles.

The rest of the top five was rounded out by Oregon, Utah, Arizona State, UCLA and Arizona State, who hold the same odds at 17/2.

The confidence in USC is intriguing, as an embarrassing effort last season yielded just a 4-8 record, and a half-empty Coliseum. Riley will need to overhaul USC's culture and shore up the trenches, and he's hoping 15 transfers will help expedite the process.

Looking elsewhere in the Pac-12, Oregon still has the most talented roster of the group, but the Ducks are still looking for their answer at quarterback. It appears to be Bo Nix's job to lose. Whoever ends up winning the quarterback job, they'll definitely need a step up from Anthony Brown a season ago.

Utah not only returns a budding star in quarterback Cameron Rising, but they also return to action under Head Coach Kyle Whittingham, who is finally getting some more respect after securing the program's first Pac-12 championship.

UCLA, Oregon State and Washington all look like teams that are flying under the radar and could be prime candidates to upset the top half of the conference, whereas the bottom of the conference will probably be composed of the usual suspects in Arizona, Colorado and Cal.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE