BREAKING: CJ Verdell to Miss Remainder of 2021 Season

    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsBasketballPro DucksOther SportsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    CJ Verdell Out for the Season With Injury

    Oregon's offense suffers a massive blow as the midway mark of the season approaches.
    Author:

    Oregon running back CJ Verdell's season is done, Head Coach Mario Cristobal told reporters Thursday.

    "CJ will be done for the year," Cristobal said. "He was really having his most physical game I think. The way he was running and really getting downhill, running behind his pads."

    During the 2021 season, Verdell ran for 406 yards on 78 carries and six touchdowns, averaging 5.21 yards per carry. At the time of his injury against Stanford, he had run for 63 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and caught one pass for 13 yards.

    In that same game he passed Jonathan Stewart for fifth on Oregon's all-time career rushing leaderboard with 2,929 rushing yards, while also notching his 27th career rushing touchdown, tying Stewart for seventh all-time at Oregon. 

    With Thursday's news on the severity of Verdell's injury, the staff now has to look at how they will fill yet another void during the injury-plagued 2021 season.

    The Ducks have a lot of talent behind Verdell, with Travis Dye being the biggest name to know, as the two functioned as a 1A and 1B duo. Dye is one of the most versatile and complete backs in the country, but the names behind him are largely unproven and inexperienced. 

    Trey Benson is the largest back on the roster, listed at 6'1", 215 pounds, with true freshman Byron Cardwell right on his heels at 6'0, 210 pounds. Benson saw some snaps against Stony Brook, and Cardwell got a few carries against the Cardinal following Verdell's injury. 

    It makes sense to reason that the staff would like to pair Dye with one of these larger backs for a thunder and lightning type of attack, although they could choose to make Dye their bell-cow back. 

    The wildcard in all of this is Sean Dollars, a redshirt freshman running back who earned All-American status as a blue-chip recruit from national powerhouse Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. He has flashed in very limited snaps since arriving in Eugene, playing in all seven games in 2020, but only recorded eight carries for 47 yards.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Verdell Brown Handoff
    Play
    Football

    BREAKING: CJ Verdell to Miss Remainder of 2021 Season

    Verdell exited the Stanford game in the third quarter and was carted to the locker room

    Terrance Ferguson Arizona TD
    Play
    Football

    Nine Oregon True Freshmen Won't Redshirt in 2021, Why It's a Mixed Bag

    Oregon's youth continues to be tested early in their college careers

    jayden-daniels-asu-vs-ucla cropped
    Play
    Football

    Oregon Falls From Top Spot in Latest SI Pac-12 Power Rankings

    The SI Pac-12 publishers have spoken, and Oregon no longer reigns supreme.

    Cristobal said Dollars suffered a "pretty significant" leg injury at the start of spring football, which led to him missing all of summer workouts and fall camp, but the team hopes to have him back mid-season. 

    More from Ducks Digest

    How CJ Verdell's injury could impact Oregon

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Check out our new Forums HERE

    Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

    Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    Verdell Brown Handoff
    Football

    BREAKING: CJ Verdell to Miss Remainder of 2021 Season

    12 seconds ago
    Terrance Ferguson Arizona TD
    Football

    Nine Oregon True Freshmen Won't Redshirt in 2021, Why It's a Mixed Bag

    18 hours ago
    jayden-daniels-asu-vs-ucla cropped
    Football

    Oregon Falls From Top Spot in Latest SI Pac-12 Power Rankings

    Oct 4, 2021
    Verdell Stanford
    Football

    How CJ Verdell's Injury Could Impact Oregon

    Oct 4, 2021
    reubenkings-roundup-week-5
    Football

    Reubenking's Roundup: Recapping Week 5 of Pac-12 Action

    Oct 3, 2021
    Mario Cristobal Stanford
    Football

    Ducks Drop Out of Top Five in Latest AP Poll

    Oct 3, 2021
    CJ Verdell Stanford 2
    Football

    Cristobal Updates Injuries Following Loss to Stanford

    Oct 3, 2021
    Cristobal Noah Sewell Stanford
    Football

    Five Takeaways From Oregon's Loss to Stanford

    Oct 2, 2021