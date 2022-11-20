Kickoff Time Announced for Oregon vs. Oregon State

The Oregon Ducks will face the Oregon State Beavers at 12:30 pm PT next Saturday on ABC, the Pac-12 announced Sunday morning.

The Ducks are coming off a down to the wire win over the Utah Utes 20-17 at Autzen Stadium, while the Beavers are coming off a 31-7 beatdown of the Arizona State Sun Devils on the road in Tempe.

While Oregon has dominated this rivalry as of late, the Beavers, who have put together an impressive season so far this year, have and will be looking to play spoiler for the Ducks. Oregon State took home a 41-38 in 2020, the last time the two teams played in Corvallis.

Last year, the Ducks won 38-29 at home in Eugene but the game goes to Corvallis with a lot more on the line this time around.

Oregon is playing for the chance to play USC in the Pac-12 title game, and Oregon State looks to crash the party and continue improving on an 8-3 season.

Rivalry week will also be playing out with a number of other big rivalry games being played across the conference. The Territorial Cup between Arizona and Arizona State, will be in Tucson, and the Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State will be in Pullman.

Washington is the team to keep an eye on here as the Ducks would still make the conference title game with a loss to the Beavers--provided the Huskies also lose to the Cougars.

