The Oregon Ducks face the Eastern Washington Eagles on Saturday afternoon in Eugene and are looking for their first win of the Dan Lanning era.

When: Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, OR)

TV: Pac-12 Network

Broadcast crew: Ted Robinson (play-by-play), Yogi Roth (analyst)

Stream: FuboTV (start a FREE TRIAL by clicking HERE)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network | Local: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Radio crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play) | Mike Jorgensen (Analyst) } Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter) | Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)

Oregon wins the toss and defers to the second half. Eastern Washington will start with the ball.

At the half: With some big drives and spreading the ball around. Oregon has been getting everyone involved and they've really put the pressure on Eastern Washington. Oregon tops off the half with a TD from Troy Franklin to score once more before the half on the last play of the half. PAT is good Oregon leads 42-7

2:20 DJ Johnson got a big sack on 3rd down to stop Eastern Washingtons drive cold. Ducks get the ball at around the 35. Ducks lead 35-7

3:14 Oregon drives down the field with a good mix of passing and running. Lots of Ducks getting involved as the Ducks continue to put pressure on the Eagles. Drive ends with a pass to Keith Brown. PAT is good Ducks lead 35-7

6:03 EWU gets a big kick off return to set them up on their own 47. Bryce Boettcher was also called for personal foul: crown of the helmet and was ejected from the game for the Ducks. Giving the Eagles starting position from the Ducks 38. The Eagles were able to capitalize on the short field, penalty, and a balanced attack on that drive to get in the endzone. The touchdown was negated by a penalty for an ineligible man downfield. Eastern Washington was able to score on a 3rd and 7 on a pass to Jeff Carpenter. PAT is good Oregon leads 28-7

10:10 With a short field, the Ducks seem to stall until they convert on a gutsy 4th and 6 call with an 11 yard gain from Troy Franklin. Despite a few penalties that kept pushing the Ducks back they're able to keep converting to keep the drive alive. Oregon finally punches it in thanks to Mar'Keise Irving. PAT good Oregon leads 28-0

13:50: EWU driving but stalled when Christian Gonzalez gets a big INT to give the Ducks a short field. Oregon leads 21-0

14:08: After a field swap Oregon starts at the 16. Despite a loss of yards on the first play and a big third down, Nix finds Terrance Ferguson who runs into the endzone for the score. PAT good Oregon leads 21-0

Second Quarter

End of the first: Ducks drive down thanks to a few scrambles from Nix and steady runs by Mar'Keise Irving and Byron Cardwell. Ducks end the quarter knocking on the door at the EWU 16. Oregon leads 14-0

3:39: EWU manages 6 yards for another quick 3 and out. Special teams pins the Ducks back at their own 16 to start this drive. Oregon leads 14-0

4:52: Bo Nix converts a big third down to keep the drive alive. Followed by a big run from Mar'Keise Irving to go deep into Eagle territory. With some more chunk plays by the Ducks, Noah Whittington punches it in for a touchdown. PAT good Oregon leads 14-0

8:31: Eagles go three and out managing only a few yards on their second drive. Oregon gets the ball back on their own 28 yard line. Oregon leads 7-0

9:27: Oregon gets a short field for their first drive and after some big plays get down into the redzone. On a 4th and 1 on the 16 Bo Nix converts the big fourth down on a QB sneak to get Oregon a new set of downs. Oregon capitalizes and finishes the drive to get their first touchdown of the season. Nix passes to Terrance Ferguson for the touchdown. PAT good Oregon leads 7-0

13:36: Eastern Washington starts things off with a holding penalty and can only muster together a couple of yards on their opening drive. Christian Gonzalez and Justin Flowe both force pass breakups on the opening drive. Ducks take over around midfield.

First quarter

