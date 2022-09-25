Oregon Jumps to No. 13 in AP Poll after come from behind victory over Cougars

The AP released their Top 25 Rankings Sunday morning and Oregon continued its upward climb. After their comeback win over Washington State, the Ducks have climbed two spots in the poll to No. 13.

Find the full poll below:

1. Georgia (4-0) (55 first place votes)

2. Alabama (4-0)

3. Ohio State (4-0)

4. Michigan (4-0)

5. Clemson (4-0)

6. USC (4-0)

7. Kentucky (4-0)

8. Tennessee (4-0)

9. Oklahoma State (4-0)

10. North Carolina State (4-0)

11. Penn State (4-0)

12. Utah (3-1)

13. Oregon (3-1)

14. Ole Miss (4-0)

15. Washington (4-0)

16. Baylor (4-0)

17. Texas A&M (3-1)

18. Oklahoma (3-1)

19. BYU (3-1)

20. Arkansas (3-1)

21. Minnesota (4-0)

22. Wake Forest (3-1)

23. Florida State (4-0)

24. Pittsburgh (3-1)

25. Kansas State (3-1)

Others receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington St. 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon St. 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1.

The biggest thing that we've seen is there are now four Pac-12 teams in the top 25 and three within four spots of each other: USC at No. 6, Utah at No. 12, Oregon at No. 13, and Washington at No. 15

With one of their biggest tests of the year out of the way, Oregon returns home for to welcome a historic Pac-12 north rival in the Stanford Cardinal.

