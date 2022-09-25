Skip to main content

Oregon Jumps to No. 13 in AP Poll after come from behind victory over Cougars

Oregon climbs two spots in the AP poll after a big win on the Palouse
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The AP released their Top 25 Rankings Sunday morning and Oregon continued its upward climb. After their comeback win over Washington State, the Ducks have climbed two spots in the poll to No. 13.

Find the full poll below:

1. Georgia (4-0) (55 first place votes)

2. Alabama (4-0)

3. Ohio State (4-0)

4. Michigan (4-0)

5. Clemson (4-0)

6. USC (4-0)

7. Kentucky (4-0)

8. Tennessee (4-0)

9. Oklahoma State (4-0)

10. North Carolina State (4-0)

11. Penn State (4-0)

12. Utah (3-1)

13. Oregon (3-1)

14. Ole Miss (4-0)

15. Washington (4-0)

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Bo Nix Washington State
Play
Football

Five Takeaways from Oregon's Thrilling Win Over WSU

The Ducks overcame adversity to defeat the Cougars in Pullman.

Ducks Digest
Mar'Keise Irving Washington State
Play
Football

Oregon Defeats WSU in Epic 44-41 Comeback Win

The Ducks came up with big plays when it mattered most on the Palouse.

Ducks Digest
Bo Nix Throw BYU
Play
Football

Stacking up Oregon's Offense vs. WSU's Defense

Will the Ducks be able to move the ball efficiently against the Cougs?

Ducks Digest

16. Baylor (4-0)

17. Texas A&M (3-1)

18. Oklahoma (3-1)

19. BYU (3-1)

20. Arkansas (3-1)

21. Minnesota (4-0)

22. Wake Forest (3-1)

23. Florida State (4-0)

24. Pittsburgh (3-1)

25. Kansas State (3-1)

Others receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington St. 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon St. 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1.

The biggest thing that we've seen is there are now four Pac-12 teams in the top 25 and three within four spots of each other: USC at No. 6, Utah at No. 12, Oregon at No. 13, and Washington at No. 15

With one of their biggest tests of the year out of the way, Oregon returns home for to welcome a historic Pac-12 north rival in the Stanford Cardinal.

Join the Community

Follow Mark on Twitter: @markw2016

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Bo Nix Washington State
Football

Five Takeaways from Oregon's Thrilling Win Over WSU

By Josh Parker
Mar'Keise Irving Washington State
Football

Oregon Defeats WSU in Epic 44-41 Comeback Win

By Graham Metzker
Bo Nix Throw BYU
Football

Stacking up Oregon's Offense vs. WSU's Defense

By Mark Wang
Jordan James BYU
Football

Five Questions Ahead of Oregon vs. Washington State

By Max Torres
Tanner McKee
Football

Predicting the Outcome of Every Pac-12 Game in Week 4

By Max Torres
Bennett Williams BYU Hype
Football

Oregon vs. Washington State Sold Out

By Max Torres
David Hicks Oregon Visit 1 Cropped
Recruiting

Oregon Target David Hicks Sets Commitment Date

By Max Torres
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: No. 15 Oregon vs. WSU Preview

By Max Torres