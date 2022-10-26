Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix met with reporters in Eugene following Tuesday's practice.

Nix is coming off his most impressive win this season after defeating the then undefeated UCLA Bruins at home, which put the Ducks on top of the conference rankings.

Find the press conference video below as well as a transcript of a some notable quotes.

Question: "Six wins in a row, two of those being top-15 opponents. How does this team manage just winning and not getting overconfident going in to each week?

Nix: "It's just practice. Go back to work, tough practice today. Physical practice. Going against each other, just some hard workdays like today is what allowed us to start fast and kind of get into the game and be ready to roll, be more aggressive, more physical than the other team. That's what we try to be and so far, it's worked out for us."



Question: "With the freedom of the pre-snap, is that a thing where you have had experience with at other schools, or is this the most maybe?

Nix: "This is by far the most. In the past I haven't really been able to check plays. What's been called we're running no matter what. Sometimes it shows and I think that now with flexibility you can see our offense we're never really out schemed and out-manned we always got a hat on a hat. Our plays that we run they're always positive good plays. One of our goals just in the quarterback room is we don't want to run any bad plays that can be negative."

Question: "How much confidence does that give you to have a coach who enables you with that much trust?"

Nix: "I mean huge. When a coach trusts you like that, and he knows, and he trusts your preparation and then you have more confidence in yourself and in your preparation. I never really get out there and feel uncomfortable with the look. Because at the end of the day, I can always get myself into a good look that I know I'm comfortable with, I know what's going on and at least I know what could be negative to where I can be watching out for it. So that's more than anything just what it helps. It's allowed me to be comfortable just back there and know that I know what's going on at all times."



Question: "This week, Collin Gamble's got all of his tackles for loss last three games, primarily in this slot in that nickel spot. Is that a lot of nickel fire or is that just good recognition? How's he getting all those good plays?"

Nix: "Good recognition. They got good players. They're very sound. They play well within the scheme and at the same time, you kind of know what they're going to do, but they do too as well, so they're not going to give up many explosive plays. They're very sound and know what they want to do on defense, and they know what hurts their defense, they know how to defend it. They do a good job over there."

