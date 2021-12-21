Publish date:
WATCH: Interim Head Coach Bryan McClendon Gives Final Updates Ahead of Trip to Alamo Bowl
Hear from Oregon's interim head coach before the team leaves Eugene.
Bryan McClendon met with reporters on Monday to discuss the team's preparations for the Alamo Bowl.
Topics discussed
-Rumors around McClendon's coaching future
-Depth at cornerback and wide receiver after opt outs
-Injury updates to Bennett Williams, Ryan Walk and Steve Stephens IV
WATCH: Bryan McClendon Gives Final Updates Ahead of Trip to San Antonio
