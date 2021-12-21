WATCH: Bryan McClendon Gives Final Updates Ahead of Trip to San Antonio

Hear from Oregon's interim head coach before the team leaves Eugene.

Bryan McClendon met with reporters on Monday to discuss the team's preparations for the Alamo Bowl.

Topics discussed

-Rumors around McClendon's coaching future

-Depth at cornerback and wide receiver after opt outs

-Injury updates to Bennett Williams, Ryan Walk and Steve Stephens IV

Oregon not expecting any more opt outs ahead of Alamo Bowl

