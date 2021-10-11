WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Early Preview of Cal

The Ducks are looking for a win to get the season back on track and after losing to Cal on the road in 2020.

The Ducks are coming off of their bye week and have had some much-needed time to heal up.

Hear from Head Coach Mario Cristobal as he gives updates on the team, including:

-The latest on Joe Moorhead's availability

-Travis Dye and the running back rotation

-Early evaluation of Cal edge rusher Cameron Goode

