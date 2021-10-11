WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Early Preview of Cal

    • October 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Early Preview of California Golden Bears

    The Ducks are looking for a win to get the season back on track and after losing to Cal on the road in 2020.
    Author:

    The Ducks are coming off of their bye week and have had some much-needed time to heal up.

    Hear from Head Coach Mario Cristobal as he gives updates on the team, including:

    -The latest on Joe Moorhead's availability

    -Travis Dye and the running back rotation

    -Early evaluation of Cal edge rusher Cameron Goode

    Reubenking's Roundup: Recapping week 6 of Pac-12 football

