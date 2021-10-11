WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Early Preview of Cal

WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Early Preview of California Golden Bears
The Ducks are coming off of their bye week and have had some much-needed time to heal up.
Hear from Head Coach Mario Cristobal as he gives updates on the team, including:
-The latest on Joe Moorhead's availability
-Travis Dye and the running back rotation
-Early evaluation of Cal edge rusher Cameron Goode
The Ducks are looking for a win after losing in Berkeley in 2020
