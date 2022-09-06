On Monday, Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning met with reporters in Eugene to give his final thoughts on the team's loss to Georgia as they turn the page to their next opponent, the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Below are some notable quotes from the press conference as well as video.

Opening statement: "Obviously got back to work today, started our prep on Eastern Washington. Really got to put to bed the Georgia game. Obviously disappointed with the result in the first game. Lot of stuff that we can improve and work on, but really proud of the fact that our guys attacked that today. We talk about taking our medicine, going to the doctor figuring out what we can get better--and every one of those guys really walked into that room today and they weren't finger pointers they were thumb pointers what can we improve? Same with our coaching staff, obviously that result, it starts with me. I said it after the game. We've got good players and we can play a lot better than we played. That being said you can't sit around and spend a lot of time looking in the past you gotta start working on the future and we're about to play a really good opponent in Eastern Washington. They've had a lot of success there over the years and we're excited to get prepped and get to work on them."

Question: "I know Bennett was saying it was a tough fall camp and hard on the body. Tough first game, hard on the body, how is everything physically with this team going into game two?"

Lanning: "We're a little dinged up. I know you guys know we didn't get to play with Popo in this game. Unfortunately it looks like he's gonna be--I hate it for him he had a foot injury--it looks like he's gonna be out for the season. That's a big loss for us. He's gonna be getting surgery. Hate to lose him cause he's worked so hard to get back from injury."

Question: "What is your process in the wake of a game? How much are you really reviewing that with your team and how much is that just with the staff and you're just immediately looking forward with your team?"

Lanning: "The process doesn't change based on the result. I think the process has to be really consistent. You know for us we go back we watch it with our players. But first we watch it with our staff we do a quality control write up of every piece of that trip. Including the way travel went. How the hotel was what our meal, the whole prep we go and evaluate regardless of result."

Question: "In regards to the Eastern Washington game, what are you looking for on Saturday beyond a win that would show you that the trajectory of this team is rising?"

Lanning: "Yeah, just execution. I think that that goes on both sides of the ball. We know they're a really good opponent. We know they're going to air it out and throw the ball over the yard. Offensively for them, they've had a lot of success. There's some continuity there with their head coach. But I want to see our guys go play fast. I want to walk away and you say, okay, that offense has an identity that defense has an identity in that game. And again, Eastern's an elite team, but we're really focused on us. I want to see those DNA traits show up within that game for us."

