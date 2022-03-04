WATCH: Oregon WR Johnny Johnson III at the NFL Combine

Skip to main content
Johnny Johnson III
Oregon Ducks

WATCH: Oregon Wide Receiver Johnny Johnson Goes Through Drills at 2022 NFL Draft Combine

Johnson was one of six Ducks invited to the Combine and is looking to raise his draft stock with a solid performance.

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is officially underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. 

One of the six Ducks in attendance is wide receiver Johnny Johnson, who suffered a season-ending injury foot injury in Oregon's game against Washington State on Nov. 13. Johnson started his career in Eugene as a former three-star recruit from Chandler High School in Arizona.

He finished his Oregon career with 139 receptions for 1,928 yards and 15 total touchdowns. His strongest season came in 2019, when he played with former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and reeled in 57 passes for 836 yards.

At the combine on Thursday, Johnson finished with unofficial times of 4.51 and 4.62 in the 40-yard dash. He measured in at 6'0, 197 pounds with a hand measurement of 9 3/4".

Johnson jumped 32 inches in the vertical leap, jumped approximately 10'1" in the broad jump. He ran a 4.54 20-yard shuttle and a 7.21 three-cone drill.

Johnny Johnson III Touchdown Fresno State

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Johnny Johnson III celebrates a touchdown vs. Fresno State at Autzen Stadium.

Other Ducks in action at the combine include Kayvon Thibodeaux, CJ Verdell, Devon Williams, Mykael Wright and Verone McKinley III. Johnson currently has a 5.56 draft grade according to NFL.com and is projected as a priority undrafted free agent.

