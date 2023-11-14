Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham met with reporters in Tempe on Monday to preview this week's matchup between the Sun Devils and the No. 6 Oregon Ducks.

He was asked about his relationship with Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Dan Lanning and what makes Oregon's offense special among other things. You can find the full press conference video below, as well as some notable quotes.

On relationship with Bo Nix

"We have an unbelievable relationship. It goes back to Auburn when I got the OC job at Auburn. He was the true freshman quarterback there that I recruited towards the end of that cycle and we just built a great relationship, stayed in contact got to Oregon. He moved to Oregon because of our relationship, essentially. So when you really think about that, that's how good of a relationship we had. He trusted me, his family trusted me with their son for kind of his second chance at this deal when nobody thought he could throw. Now he's over here gonna be a top-10 pick, potentially winning Heismans. It's just a testament to the character of Bo. Bo's an unbelievable person, one. He's a great, great, great kid. He's got a great family. He's so competitive. He's gone from a guy who ran around a lot to a guy who literally has the quickest catch to throw timing in college football. And that's a testament to just his intelligence, his work ethic, who he is as a person."

On Oregon's offense

"They're probably the best Oregon offense since the Chip Kelly era, since the Mariota era. This is the best Oregon's been on offense in a long time and that's including me there last year. They're better than we were last year. And that's just me being completely honest. I think what makes it scary is you're good up front. You have good wideouts, you have a good running back and you have an elite quarterback. I don't where the flaw lies. If you look at their offense and you look at their starters there's probably eight guys that'll play on Sundays. There's potentially three to four guys that could be first or second round picks that are currently playing. If you have four first or second round picks on one offense at the same time, and one of those guys is a quarterback, that's a you know, dynamic."