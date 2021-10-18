WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Early Preview of UCLA Bruins

The Ducks turn the page from Cal and have their full focus on preparing for the Bruins.

Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal met with the media on Monday via Zoom to give his final thoughts on Cal and what's in store for his team in week 8 with a road trip to Los Angeles on the schedule.

Watch the press conference on our YouTube channel or in the above video players to hear Cristobal talk about numerous topics including:

-Injury updates

-Evaluating Dorian Thompson-Robinson

-Joe Moorhead

-Offensive line personnel vs. Cal

More from Ducks Digest

LSU vacancy brews perfect storm in coaching landscape

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Check out our new Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE