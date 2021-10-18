WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Early Preview of UCLA Bruins

    • October 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Review of Cal Win, Looks Ahead to UCLA

    The Ducks turn the page from Cal and have their full focus on preparing for the Bruins.
    Author:

    Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal met with the media on Monday via Zoom to give his final thoughts on Cal and what's in store for his team in week 8 with a road trip to Los Angeles on the schedule.

    Watch the press conference on our YouTube channel or in the above video players to hear Cristobal talk about numerous topics including:

    -Injury updates

    -Evaluating Dorian Thompson-Robinson

    -Joe Moorhead

    -Offensive line personnel vs. Cal

    LSU vacancy brews perfect storm in coaching landscape

