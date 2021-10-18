WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Early Preview of UCLA Bruins

WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Review of Cal Win, Looks Ahead to UCLA
Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal met with the media on Monday via Zoom to give his final thoughts on Cal and what's in store for his team in week 8 with a road trip to Los Angeles on the schedule.
Watch the press conference on our YouTube channel or in the above video players to hear Cristobal talk about numerous topics including:
-Injury updates
-Evaluating Dorian Thompson-Robinson
-Joe Moorhead
-Offensive line personnel vs. Cal
