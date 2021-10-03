WATCH: Mario Cristobal Discusses Loss to Stanford

October 3, 2021
Publish date:

WATCH: Mario Cristobal Discusses Road Loss to Stanford

Hear from Oregon's head coach after the overtime loss.
Author:

The Ducks are reeling from a brutal loss on the road in Palo Alto.

Hear from Oregon's head coach as Mario Cristobal provides updates on

-CJ Verdell's injury, Alex Forsyth's Injury

-Bennett Williams

-The penalties that plagued Oregon late in the game

-How his team is handling the loss

No. 3 Oregon falls to Stanford in overtime

