The Ducks are reeling from a brutal loss on the road in Palo Alto.
Hear from Oregon's head coach as Mario Cristobal provides updates on
-CJ Verdell's injury, Alex Forsyth's Injury
-Bennett Williams
-The penalties that plagued Oregon late in the game
-How his team is handling the loss
WATCH: Mario Cristobal Discusses Loss to Stanford
The Ducks now get a bye week before facing Cal back in Eugene
No. 3 Oregon Falls to Stanford in Overtime 31-24
The Ducks drop their first game of the season on the road in Palo Alto
CJ Verdell Exits Stanford Game With Injury
The Ducks' running back was carted off to the locker room late in the third quarter
More from Ducks Digest
No. 3 Oregon falls to Stanford in overtime
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE