Way-Too-Early Game Predictions: Oregon vs. Georgia

The 2022 college football season is less than two months away. Fall camp and Pac-12 media day are even closer.

While we get excited to head to Los Angeles to speak with Lanning and a pair of Ducks from this year's squad, we're bringing back a bit of a returning series from last season: our roundtable predictions.

However this time, we're doing our "way-too-early" predictions. We'll take a closer look at each game and do our best to give you our final score predictions and analysis of each game on Oregon's 2022 schedule.

It's worth noting our thoughts can and likely will change a bit as each game approaches, we watch fall camp, and see what this team really looks like on the field.

Let's dive right in with Oregon's season opener: a cross-country trip to Atlanta to face the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Dylan Mickanen-Reporter/Columnist

The Dan Lanning era will kickoff in the heart of Georgia against his former team and I don’t expect a victory parade back in Eugene.

I’m highly optimistic for Lanning’s tenure as Oregon’s head coach, but judging him on his debut game will be unfair. Despite historic recruiting results under former head coach Mario Cristobal, the Ducks will still be heavily outgunned.

At nearly every position, the defending National Champions will have the advantage.

Oregon’s best bet is hoping it’s starting quarterback, whether it be Bo Nix, Ty Thompson or Jay Butterfield, can out-duel Stetson Bennett. While Georgia’s quarterback has no NFL upside, his surrounding talent should be too much for the Ducks to overcome as the game goes on.

First game jitters may keep it close for a bit, but I predict Georgia steamrolls.

Georgia 45 Oregon 17

Nick Battey-Reporter

While Georgia lost a near record number of starters to the NFL, they are reloaded with extremely talented players, though many will be starting for the first time when they face off against the Ducks on September 3.

The main battle I'll keep my eye on is the Georgia linebackers (mostly younger players), against Oregon’s offense, which will in all likelihood be led by Bo Nix. Nix has seen Georgia multiple times now, and he hasn’t had much success against Kirby Smart's defense.

Will Oregon's experienced offensive line be able to give him enough time? Will Nix make good decisions? He needs to get the ball to weapons like Seven McGee, Donte Thornton and others.

That will determine whether Oregon has a chance, or this is a blowout early.

Georgia is a heavy favorite in this matchup and rightfully so-- they are the defending national champs after all. However I believe Oregon will keep it close for most of the game, just not have enough to get through 60 minutes against an SEC team like Georgia.

Georgia 27 Oregon 13

Max Torres- Managing Editor/Publisher

In what should be a top-five non-conference matchup this season, this game has a lot of implications.

A win over the defending national champions would be a picture perfect start to the Dan Lanning era and would be significant for the Pac-12's image, or whatever's left of it that is.

After securing a historic win over Ohio State in Columbus last year, there's reason to be confident the Ducks should at least be competitive in this game. Similar to what Nick mentioned, quarterback play is going to be a key factor here.

Anthony Brown didn't have an amazing game against the Buckeyes. What he did do was take care of the ball, operate the offense, and get the ball to his playmakers. And that's what this year's starter will need to do for Kenny Dillingham, especially against a young defense.

A strong run game will be crucial to establishing confidence and setting up the rest of the playbook, but not many teams run the ball well against Georgia.

It's tough to predict this game with much confidence. We've only seen a spring game.

Oregon's evolving roster, strong culture and Dan Lanning's familiarity with Georgia should help the Ducks keep this game competitive before ultimately coming up short.

Georgia 31 Oregon 20

