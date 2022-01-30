What Dan Lanning Said at Halftime of Oregon vs. Oregon State

Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning stepped onto the court at Matthew Knight Arena in front of more than 10,000 screaming fans, and the Ducks' home crowd gave him a taste of what awaits him on fall Saturdays inside Autzen Stadium.

In return, he gave a speech to the fans at halftime of the Ducks' men's basketball game against Oregon State that got the crowd amped up for what's to come under the new regime. For what it's worth, Lanning's speech got his new wingman, The Duck, riled up as well.

Full transcription:

"What an absolute honor to be here tonight. What an absolute honor to be an Oregon Duck. I can tell you right now, this place is special. And I'm so honored to be your coach. I'm so honored to represent the green, to see the juice. This place is really, really, really special. I want you to know it means a lot to me the welcome that we've received, my wife and our three boys. I'm thrilled to be here. This day is special for me because I really haven't seen them since the national championship.

We plan on being a championship force here. I can tell you that right now. I'll say this: in our program, we don't believe it's one thing that gets it done. We believe it's everything. And every day, it's about one plus one plus one plus one until all those ones add together and make the difference.

The one thing that I think makes Oregon different everybody here needs to understand, is we have the most passionate fans in the nation. So I want to see that passion, I want to see that energy on April 23 at 1 p.m. at Autzen Stadium for our spring game. And I can promise you that we're gonna put a product on the field that you're gonna be proud of. We're gonna have a team that you can be proud of in the way we operate day in and day out. But before that, we got some business to finish tonight. So let's finish this thing the right way, and let's finish this thing with a "GO DUCKS!"

