What Mario Cristobal Said at Sunday's Alamo Bowl Press Conference

Oregon drew Oklahoma as its opponent in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Sunday.

Below is a transcription of Mario Cristobal's Alamo Bowl press conference.

Opening statement:

"All right, well, thanks for having me on here. Obviously this time of year we're on the road recruiting. But it's an honor to accept the invite to the Alamo Bowl and play such a great program, a storied program, championship program like the University of Oklahoma. Certainly our players have worked extremely hard to earn this opportunity. They've never been out there before and we certainly look forward to the opportunity."

On what he's looking forward to in this year's game:

"Continued improvement. I think any time you earn the opportunity to play an extra game you want to see your team continue to develop, continue to grow. Like you mentioned there's a lot of young players on the roster. That've worked extremely hard to put themselves in a situation where they're capable of contributing and contributing to winning football. So another opportunity, some more in practice sessions as well as an opportunity to play a football game against a great program. So all in all it's a great opportunity."

On local knowledge recruiting in San Antonio:

"All in all the state itself, I don't know what the numbers are in terms of Division one players, players at all levels because the coaching is at such a high level, the level of athlete that is produced down there, developed at such a high level that the entire country visits there to try to pull some talent from the state. You can't ever underestimate the importance of really really good coaching and developing...in large numbers. It has certainly paved the way for not only what's happened in the past but with the recruiting efforts of today."

On first thoughts of taking on Coach Bob Stoops and the Sooners:

"He probably doesn't remember but I had several clinics while I was growing up, while I was learning my way through becoming a coach. His record speaks for itself. The development of his players. The culture he has built. He continues to have an impact on so many coaches and so many players because of his reputation. So again, a tremendous honor to be paired up with a coach like Coach Stoops."

