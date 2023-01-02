What Mase Funa's Return Means for Oregon

Oregon took home more than one victory after last week's thriller against the North Carolina Tarheels. After being named defensive player of the game, Ducks outside linebacker Mase Funa announced that he would be returning to Eugene in 2023 for one more season.

Funa played arguably his best game of the season Wednesday night, finishing with seven total tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss. The junior from Anaheim (Calif.) finished the season off with 32 total tackles, two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.

Getting Funa back is just another piece to the puzzle for next year's squad. Being a veteran of the team since joining in 2019 will only aid his season next year along with taking young defenders under his wing as a mentor.

Funa was a part of the 2019 recruiting class under former head coach Mario Cristobal where he was ranked a four-star recruit (0.9691 per the 247Sports Composite) and the No. 4 inside linebacker during his time at Mater Dei High School.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound outside backer made an immediate impact upon is arrival. In 2019 he was named to The Athletic Freshman All-America second team and Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 third team while finishing third in sacks and tackles for loss among among freshmen in the Pac-12.

He made just as much of an impact the following seasons, playing in 32 games since 2020. Funa has collected 91 total tackles since then and had a memorable game-winning pick-six against Washington State this year.

DJ Johnson decided shortly after the Ducks lost to Oregon State that he’d opt out of the Holiday Bowl and declare for the NFL draft. Funa stood out the most Wednesday night as the leading presence on the edge for Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi. He played quickly and with great physicality, which gave life to the Ducks defense all night.

With Johnson taking a step towards his professional journey, that leaves some shoes to fill and that's where Funa could step into next season. As physical as he is, he has the ability to be one of the best players on the defense in 2023.

Dan Lanning has done a phenomenal job in the recruiting department after this year's early signing period, signing 27 players in a haul that was ranked No. 11 nationally and tops in the Pac-12. He has also earned the respect of his current players after this season with many of them deciding to run it back in 2023 just like Funa.

Oregon also added some top tier talent along the front seven with the additions of five-star EDGE/defensive lineman Mateyo Uiagalelei, four-star EDGE Blake Purchase and three-stars Teitum Tuioti and Jaeden Moore.

With a majority of the defensive front returning next year, this is the perfect opportunity for Funa to get these guys ready for when their number is called.

As we wait for names like defensive linemen Brandon Dorlus and Casey Rogers to make their official decisions for next year, the defense will still bring back plenty of veterans. They will also have more weapons to use within this new recruiting class with 18 new faces on defense.

