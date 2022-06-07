Skip to main content

Where the Oregon Tight Ends Stand Heading Into Summer

Even with DJ Johnson moving back to a full-time role on defense, Oregon's tight ends are teeming with talent.

Among the tight ends in Eugene, expect more of the same heading into 2022 with an eye on a breakout campaign or two. 

Last season, the trio of Terrance Ferguson, Moliki Matavao and Spencer Webb accounted for 95.1% of receptions, 91.8% of yards and 100% of touchdowns credited to the position. All three return and are expected to see ample playing time, especially the two sophomores after a full offseason in a college football training program. 

Spencer Webb hauls in a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats in 2021.

Spencer Webb hauls in a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats in 2021.

As high schoolers, Matavao and Ferguson were the nation's No. 5 and No. 10 players at their position for a reason. Don't be shocked if the pair ends up Oregon's starting tight ends by season's end, whether it be due to an increase in performance or an injury to Webb.

Oregon Ducks tight end Moliki Matavao hauls in a pass during a 2022 spring football practice in Eugene.

Oregon Ducks tight end Moliki Matavao hauls in a pass during a 2022 spring football practice in Eugene.

The fifth-year senior has had multiple seasons affected by injury including playing in just one game during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. 

READ MORE: Where the Oregon offensive line stands heading into summer

The other two Duck tight ends who played last season will not be lining up alongside the offensive line this season. Walk-on Cooper Shults transferred to Nevada while DJ Johnson is back on the defensive side of the ball.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

lamichael-james-haloti-ngata
Play
Pro Ducks

LaMichael James, Haloti Ngata Named to 2023 College Football HOF Ballot

James and Ngata have a chance to be the ninth and tenth inductees from Oregon

Ducks Digest
oregon-offensive-line-steven-jones-ryan-walk-malaesala-aumavae-laulu-tj-bass
Play
Football

Where Oregon's Offensive Line Stands Heading Into Summer

Oregon's most experienced position group returns five NFL-caliber upperclassmen

Ducks Digest
brandon-dorlus-vs-ucla
Play
Football

Oregon Ducks Litter Athlon Sports Preseason All Pac-12 Teams

Only one school had more selections than the Ducks

Ducks Digest

Despite those departures, the Ducks still have plenty of talent behind its three returning rotation players, it's just a matter of if that talent will be able to see the field.

Seventh-year senior Cam McCormick suffered a season-ending injury on his first catch of the 2021 season, a game the Ducks would go on to win in Columbus. It was also his first catch since suffering a season-ending injury in the 2018 season-opener. 

Tight end Patrick Herbert runs after the catch during the 2021 Oregon spring game. 

Tight end Patrick Herbert runs after the catch during the 2021 Oregon spring game. 

Meanwhile, Patrick Herbert has yet to record a catch at Oregon due to a redshirted freshman season, then knee injuries kept him sidelined for all of 2020 and 2021. But he still has plenty of talent as a former four-star recruit and the nation's No. 6 tight end in 2019 according to 247Sports.

READ MORE: Oregon legends listed on college football Hall of Fame ballot

The only other tight end from the 2021 roster to not have transferred out of the program or switched positions is walk-on Tyler Nanney, who hasn't recorded a statistic while at Oregon. The program did not take in a tight end during the spring after 2022 prep Andre Dollar flipped to Washington State. 

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @DylanMickanen

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

lamichael-james-haloti-ngata
Pro Ducks

LaMichael James, Haloti Ngata Named to 2023 College Football HOF Ballot

By Dylan Reubenking20 hours ago
oregon-offensive-line-steven-jones-ryan-walk-malaesala-aumavae-laulu-tj-bass
Football

Where Oregon's Offensive Line Stands Heading Into Summer

By Dylan Reubenking21 hours ago
brandon-dorlus-vs-ucla
Football

Oregon Ducks Litter Athlon Sports Preseason All Pac-12 Teams

By Max TorresJun 5, 2022
will-richardson-vs-cal
Basketball

What Will Richardson's Return Means for Oregon in 2022

By Joe ZochertJun 3, 2022
Phil Knight
News

Oregon Alum Phil Knight Makes Bid to Purchase Portland Trail Blazers

By Dylan MickanenJun 2, 2022
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: How Much Will Oregon vs. Georgia Factor Into Oregon's National Perception?

By Max TorresJun 2, 2022
bo-nix-throwing-oregon-spring-game
Football

Kirby Smart Calls Bo Nix "One of the best athletes" He's Seen at Quarterback

By Graham MetzkerJun 2, 2022
Kel'el Ware
Basketball

Kel'el Ware Makes Second Cut for USA Basketball U18 Team

By Graham MetzkerJun 2, 2022