Ducks Dish Podcast: Oregon Rundown February 19, 2022

Breaking down the latest Oregon Ducks athletics stories.

Oregon men's basketball is coming off a rough loss against Arizona State right before they face the Arizona Wildcats. The women's basketball team defeated Cal on Friday at home in Eugene, but hardly escaped a brutal shooting performance. 

The Ducks picked up a commitment from UCLA transfer wide receiver Chase Cota and Dan Lanning is reportedly set to hire a new defensive graduate assistant.

Ducks Digest Publisher breaks it all down. You can watch AND listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast using the links below.

