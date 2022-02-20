Ducks Dish Podcast: Oregon Rundown-February 19, 2022

Oregon men's basketball is coming off a rough loss against Arizona State right before they face the Arizona Wildcats. The women's basketball team defeated Cal on Friday at home in Eugene, but hardly escaped a brutal shooting performance.

The Ducks picked up a commitment from UCLA transfer wide receiver Chase Cota and Dan Lanning is reportedly set to hire a new defensive graduate assistant.

Ducks Digest Publisher breaks it all down.

