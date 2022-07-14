Skip to main content
Oregon Ducks Tight End Spencer Webb Dies at Age 22

Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Webb suffered a fatal head injury on Wednesday.

Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb has died at age 22 after suffering a fatal head injury near Triangle Lake on Wednesday. The Lane County Sheriff's Office initially withheld Webb's name when the news first surfaced in order to notify his family and confirmed the news on Thursday morning.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office responded to the rock slides, just west of Eugene at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving the report of an injured person. 

Upon arrival deputies learned that Webb had fallen and struck his head. Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him. 

There is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental, the Sheriff's Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Webb came to Oregon as a member of the 2018 signing class after playing his high school football at Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento. Coming out of high school he was viewed as one of the top tight end prospects on the West Coast. 

In his four seasons at Oregon he played in 29 games and recorded 31 catches for 296 yards and four touchdowns. Heading into 2022 Webb was competing for a starting job along with the other talented tight ends in Eugene.

Head Coach Dan Lanning, Athletic Director Rob Mullens and the Oregon football program released a statement mourning Webb's passing on Thursday.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Spencer Webb," they wrote in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, teammates, and friends at such a difficult time. We will miss Spencer greatly."

