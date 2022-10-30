PODCAST: Postgame Show Oregon Defeats Cal 42-24
Heading into Saturday's game, not many expected Cal to give Oregon much trouble.
Nevertheless, the Golden Bears led 3-0 at the end of the first quarter as the offense got off to a slow start.
But the Ducks flipped the switch in the second quarter and never looked back en route to racking up nearly 600 yards of offense. Cal put a lot of effort into stopping the run, but the Ducks were still able to rush for 174 yards on the day.
Even though it was a slower day on the ground, Bo Nix, Noah Whittington and the Oregon tight ends lit up the Cal secondary for more than 400 passing yards.
Max Torres gives his early analysis in the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast.
