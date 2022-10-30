Skip to main content

PODCAST: Postgame Show Oregon Defeats Cal 42-24

Instant reactions and analysis to Oregon's week 9 win over the Cal Golden Bears.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Heading into Saturday's game, not many expected Cal to give Oregon much trouble.

Nevertheless, the Golden Bears led 3-0 at the end of the first quarter as the offense got off to a slow start. 

But the Ducks flipped the switch in the second quarter and never looked back en route to racking up nearly 600 yards of offense. Cal put a lot of effort into stopping the run, but the Ducks were still able to rush for 174 yards on the day.

Even though it was a slower day on the ground, Bo Nix, Noah Whittington and the Oregon tight ends lit up the Cal secondary for more than 400 passing yards.

Max Torres gives his early analysis in the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast.

Remember to like, comment, rate, review, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!

Watch this episode on Youtube

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Oregon Defense Celebrate Cal
Play
Football

Oregon Remains at No. 8 in Latest AP Poll After Beating Cal

Tracking the latest movement across college football after week 9.

Ducks Digest
Sean Dollars Cal
Play
Football

Three Up/Three Down: Oregon Beats Cal 42-24

The Ducks offense turned it on after a slow start in Berkeley.

Ducks Digest
Bo Nix Cal
Play
Football

Oregon Dominates Cal 42-24 en Route to Seventh Straight Win

The Ducks took care of business in Berkeley Saturday.

Ducks Digest

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (2)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks
California Golden Bears
California Golden Bears

More Ducks

Oregon Defense Celebrate Cal
Football

Oregon Remains at No. 8 in Latest AP Poll After Beating Cal

By Max Torres
Sean Dollars Cal
Football

Three Up/Three Down: Oregon Beats Cal 42-24

By Mark Wang
Bo Nix Cal
Football

Oregon Dominates Cal 42-24 en Route to Seventh Straight Win

By Max Torres
Chase Cota UCLA
Football

Chase Cota Leaves Cal Game with Injury

By Josh Parker
Fox Crader Evergreen
Recruiting

Fox Crader Talks Oregon Visit, Latest in Recruitment

By Max Torres
Noah Sewell Chase Garbers
Football

Get Your Tickets to Oregon's Oct. 29 Game Against California

By Max Torres
Sedona Prince
Basketball

Sedona Prince to undergo season-ending elbow surgery, pursue pro career

By Graham Metzker
Jack Plummer
Football

5 Questions With a Cal Writer Ahead of Oregon vs. Cal

By Max Torres