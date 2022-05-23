Skip to main content

Ducks Dish Podcast: Oregon Running Back Commit Dante Dowdell Joins the Show

Oregon recently went into SEC country to grab a big bruising back for the 2023 recruiting class.

Duck fans far and wide are celebrating the recent commitment of four-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart.

Take a break from and get to know another one of Oregon's newest commitments, Picayune (Miss.) running back Dante Dowdell, who ran for 2,500 yards as a junior en route to a Mississippi State title.

You can find the podcast on your platform of choice, including in video form on YouTube. Like and share the podcasts with your friends, family and other Duck fans!

Watch this episode on YouTube

