Ducks Dish Podcast: Oregon Running Back Commit Dante Dowdell Joins the Show
Duck fans far and wide are celebrating the recent commitment of four-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart.
Take a break from and get to know another one of Oregon's newest commitments, Picayune (Miss.) running back Dante Dowdell, who ran for 2,500 yards as a junior en route to a Mississippi State title.
