PODCAST: Analyzing Oregon Football's Transfer Portal Additions

The Ducks have used the transfer portal to retool their roster ahead of spring football.
The Oregon Ducks have added some quality transfers this off-season. 

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres and Spencer McLaughlin of LockedOn Ducks break down Oregon Football's additions in the transfer portal as part of the 2023 recruiting class.

Both Max and Spencer share their thoughts on the Ducks off-season pickups from the portal and discuss how they could impact the team next season.

Watch this episode on YouTube 

Listen to this episode on Spotify  

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcast 

Apple Podcast link

Listen to this episode Stitcher 

Stitcher link

