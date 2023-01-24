PODCAST: Analyzing Oregon Football's Transfer Portal Additions

The Oregon Ducks have added some quality transfers this off-season.

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres and Spencer McLaughlin of LockedOn Ducks break down Oregon Football's additions in the transfer portal as part of the 2023 recruiting class.

Both Max and Spencer share their thoughts on the Ducks off-season pickups from the portal and discuss how they could impact the team next season.

Make sure to like, rate, review, comment, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Megaphone link

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcast

Apple Podcast link

Listen to this episode Stitcher

Stitcher link

Join the Community

Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04

Join the discussion on our forums HERE