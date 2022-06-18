Ducks Dish Podcast: Clarity for Oregon Football Quarterback Recruiting in 2023
The Ducks look to be focusing on a select group of passers in Dan Lanning's first full recruiting cycle.
Ducks Dish host Max Torres is joined by Spencer McLaughlin to discuss some big recruits visiting Oregon this weekend, the quarterback picture in the 2023 class and answer viewer questions.
Enjoy this podcast in both audio and video form.
Watch this episode on YouTube
Listen to this episode on Spotify
Scroll to Continue
Safety Daymon David Returning to Oregon, Per Report
The Ducks secondary gets another boost with a young promising player
Westlake EDGE Colton Vlasek Ready for Oregon Official Visit
The Ducks will host a top Texas defender this weekend
Promise of Flowe and Sewell Inspires Confidence at Inside Linebacker
The Ducks could easily have the most talented linebackers in the Pac-12
Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts
Listen to this episode on Stitcher
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox