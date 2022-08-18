The Oregon Ducks have landed five commitments in the month of August and don't appear set to slow down.

On Wednesday the Ducks landed a verbal pledge from Visalia (Calif.) Central Valley Christian edge rusher Jaeden Moore. Moore is a three-star (0.8750) prospect on the 247Sports composite and chose the Ducks over other Pac-12 schools like Arizona, Cal and Washington.

Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame offered on August 15 but were too late.

Moore is the second edge rusher to commit to Oregon alongside Teitum Tuioti. He's the sixteenth overall commitment for Dan Lanning, whose 2023 recruiting class now ranks No. 14 in the country according to 247Sports, just one spot behind Pac-12 rival USC.

Tosh Lupoi and the rest of the defensive staff earned a steal of a recruit in Moore. He recorded 17.5 sacks as a junior in 2021 and has a great frame at 6'3", 236 pounds.

His twitch off the line of scrimmage is an asset for any team and he could easily bulk up to 250 pounds prior to playing at the college level. This is another great job by the Ducks recruiting staff, as the team really didn't enter the picture until June, and they were able to close strong.

Reminder to like, subscribe, rate, review and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Megaphone link

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher Link

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE