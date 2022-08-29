Skip to main content

Ducks Dish Podcast: Oregon Ducks vs. Georgia Bulldogs Preview

The Oregon Ducks head to Atlanta to face the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs to start their 2022 season.
The 2022 college football season is here. Fans got a small taste of football's return last weekend with week 0, but week 1 is when things really start to heat up.

The Oregon Ducks face off against the Georgia Bulldogs. The Ohio State Buckeyes go toe-to-toe with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Florida Gators welcome the Utah Utes to the Swamp.

There's no shortage of big games to choose from to satisfy your thirst for college football.

For Oregon, the matchup presents a massive opportunity to play a game on the national stage against an elite opponent. Though it won't be the easiest first game for Dan Lanning as a head coach, he has a lot of elite pieces to work with on both sides of the ball to give the Bulldogs a good fight.

In the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast, host Max Torres is joined by Dawgs Daily publisher Brooks Austin to preview Oregon's season opener against Georgia.

