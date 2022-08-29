The 2022 college football season is here. Fans got a small taste of football's return last weekend with week 0, but week 1 is when things really start to heat up.

The Oregon Ducks face off against the Georgia Bulldogs. The Ohio State Buckeyes go toe-to-toe with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Florida Gators welcome the Utah Utes to the Swamp.

There's no shortage of big games to choose from to satisfy your thirst for college football.

For Oregon, the matchup presents a massive opportunity to play a game on the national stage against an elite opponent. Though it won't be the easiest first game for Dan Lanning as a head coach, he has a lot of elite pieces to work with on both sides of the ball to give the Bulldogs a good fight.

In the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast, host Max Torres is joined by Dawgs Daily publisher Brooks Austin to preview Oregon's season opener against Georgia.

A reminder to like, rate, review, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Megaphone link

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE