Ducks Dish Podcast: Oregon Football Fall Camp Underway in Eugene

Breaking down the top takeaways early on in fall camp.
  Author:
  Publish date:

Oregon Football fall camp is officially underway in Eugene as the Ducks continue their preparation for the 2022 season. 

Max Torres sits down with Ducks Digest reporter Eric Berniker to get his latest thoughts on what he's seen after attending Oregon Football Media Day as well as the first three practices of fall camp in Eugene.

The two also discuss Oregon quarterback commit Dante Moore being tabbed the No. 1 recruit in the country by SI All-American, Oregon's ranking in the USA Today preseason coaches poll and even answer a viewer question. 

