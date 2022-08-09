Ducks Dish Podcast: Oregon Football Fall Camp Underway in Eugene
Oregon Football fall camp is officially underway in Eugene as the Ducks continue their preparation for the 2022 season.
Max Torres sits down with Ducks Digest reporter Eric Berniker to get his latest thoughts on what he's seen after attending Oregon Football Media Day as well as the first three practices of fall camp in Eugene.
The two also discuss Oregon quarterback commit Dante Moore being tabbed the No. 1 recruit in the country by SI All-American, Oregon's ranking in the USA Today preseason coaches poll and even answer a viewer question.
SI Tabs Oregon Commit Dante Moore No. 1 Overall Recruit
Moore has solidified himself as one of the country's premier talents.
Praise for Brandon Dorlus Continues to Roll in From Fall Camp
The star defensive lineman is set to be a cornerstone of the Ducks' defense.
Oregon Ranked 12th in USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll
The Ducks just missed the top 10 as fall camp gets underway.
