Ducks Dish Podcast: Oregon Lands Two Big Commitments + Mailbag Questions

Taking a closer look at Oregon's newest commitments and answering viewer/listener questions.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Friday Oregon landed two commitments on the recruiting trail, however this time we aren't just talking about football. 

Starting with the gridiron, Dan Lanning and the Ducks went south to the Bay Area to reel in San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon Jr. The cousin of NFL running back Joe Mixon, Jerry chose Oregon over a host of other Pac-12 programs and Missouri. 

His explosiveness, athleticism and physicality will be welcome additions to Tosh Lupoi's defense. He's the fourteenth overall commitment for Oregon in 2023, and the Ducks' class ranks No. 15 in the country according to 247.

On the hardwood, Dana Altman and his coaching staff landed a commitment from a familiar face in five-star forward Mookie Cook, who originally pledged to the Ducks back in March. He joins a high-flying haul that also includes Kwame Evans Jr. and West Linn (Ore.) point guard Jackson Shelstad. Could this be the best recruiting class ever under Altman?

