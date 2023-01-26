PODCAST: Former Ole Miss Safety Tysheem Johnson Commits to Oregon Football
The Ducks and Dan Lanning have been working overtime this offseason by bringing in elite talent through the transfer portal.
On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres breaks down Oregon's newest commitment out of the transfer portal.
Max shares his thoughts on what Johnson will be brining to the table next year as well as what the Oregon secondary is looking like with his addition.
Make sure to like, rate, review, comment, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!
Watch this episode on YouTube
What Tysheem Johnson's Commitment Means for Oregon
The Ducks add a physical defender from the SEC to their secondary in 2023.
Oregon Hosting Priority LB Target Justin Williams This Weekend
The Ducks continue their push for one of the top recruits in Texas.
QUAACK: Former Ole Miss Safety Tysheem Johnson Commits to Oregon
Dan Lanning and the Ducks add another former SEC defensive back for 2023.
Listen to this episode on Spotify
Megaphone link
Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts
Listen to this episode on Stitcher
Join the Community
Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04