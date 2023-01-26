Skip to main content

PODCAST: Former Ole Miss Safety Tysheem Johnson Commits to Oregon Football

Oregon continues to add necessary pieces to their team with the latest addition of Tysheem Johnson.
The Ducks and Dan Lanning have been working overtime this offseason by bringing in elite talent through the transfer portal. 

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres breaks down Oregon's newest commitment out of the transfer portal.

Max shares his thoughts on what Johnson will be brining to the table next year as well as what the Oregon secondary is looking like with his addition. 

Watch this episode on YouTube

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Tysheem Johnson MSU
Play
Recruiting

What Tysheem Johnson's Commitment Means for Oregon

The Ducks add a physical defender from the SEC to their secondary in 2023.

Ducks Digest
Justin Williams Oregon 2
Play
Recruiting

Oregon Hosting Priority LB Target Justin Williams This Weekend

The Ducks continue their push for one of the top recruits in Texas.

Ducks Digest
Tysheem Johnson Ole Miss Cropped
Play
Recruiting

QUAACK: Former Ole Miss Safety Tysheem Johnson Commits to Oregon

Dan Lanning and the Ducks add another former SEC defensive back for 2023.

Ducks Digest

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

