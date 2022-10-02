Skip to main content

PODCAST: Oregon Dominates Stanford in Week 5 Win

Oregon moves to 4-1 after a commanding win at home in front of the Autzen faithful.
We're now through five weeks of college football and Oregon sits at 4-1 after another important win in Pac-12 play. The Ducks took care of business against Stanford on Saturday to come away with a 45-27 win.

The offense put up 40+ points yet again, Bo Nix scored four touchdowns, and the defense came up with some big plays of their own. 

Max Torres and Graham Metzker give you their instant reactions to the latest Oregon win.

Watch this episode on YouTube

