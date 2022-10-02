PODCAST: Oregon Dominates Stanford in Week 5 Win
We're now through five weeks of college football and Oregon sits at 4-1 after another important win in Pac-12 play. The Ducks took care of business against Stanford on Saturday to come away with a 45-27 win.
The offense put up 40+ points yet again, Bo Nix scored four touchdowns, and the defense came up with some big plays of their own.
Max Torres and Graham Metzker give you their instant reactions to the latest Oregon win.
Oregon Shows Signs of Greatness in 45-27 Win Over Stanford
The Ducks moved to 5-1 after a dominant win at home in Eugene.
WATCH: Troy Franklin Reels in Toe-Tap TD vs. Stanford
The sophomore wideout continues to put on a show for the Ducks.
Oregon LB Justin Flowe out vs. Stanford
The Ducks will be without a starting linebacker against the Cardinal.
