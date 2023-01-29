PODCAST: Oregon Football and Recruiting Mailbag Jan. 27, 2022
Recruiting is in full swing in Eugene this weekend as head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks host one more large group of visitors.
On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast, Max Torres answers listener questions surrounding all things Oregon Football and recruiting.
Topics discussed include 2023 ATH Nyckoles Harbor, 2023 CB Rodrick Pleasant, and if Oregon can take the next step with quarterback Bo Nix, among other topics.
