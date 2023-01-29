Skip to main content

PODCAST: Oregon Football and Recruiting Mailbag Jan. 27, 2022

Dan Lanning and the Ducks aim to put the finishing touches on the 2023 recruiting class ahead of the February dead period.
Recruiting is in full swing in Eugene this weekend as head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks host one more large group of visitors.

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast, Max Torres answers listener questions surrounding all things Oregon Football and recruiting. 

Topics discussed include 2023 ATH Nyckoles Harbor, 2023 CB Rodrick Pleasant, and if Oregon can take the next step with quarterback Bo Nix, among other topics.

Watch this episode on YouTube

