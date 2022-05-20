Ducks Dish Podcast: Oregon Football Quarterback Recruiting Heating up in 2023
One of Oregon's top targets recently set a commitment date following a trip to Eugene.
Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres takes a closer look at Oregon Football's top options at quarterback in the class of 2022, most of which are planning future trips to Eugene as we near the summer.
Watch this episode on YouTube
Listen to this episode on Spotify
Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts
Scroll to Continue
Former Oregon Guard Taylor Bigby Commits to USC Trojans
The Ducks will lose a promising player to a conference foe
Elite 11 QB Avery Johnson Talks Official Visit Plans, Decision Timeline
Oregon is very involved with one of the top uncommitted arms in the country
2023 RB Roderick Robinson II Sets Commitment Date
The Ducks are a finalist for the four-star back, who will commit at the end of the month
Listen to this episode on Stitcher
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox