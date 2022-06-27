Get to know one of the most exciting players in Oregon's 2022 signing class.

Wide receiver Kyler Kasper made a huge statement when he committed to Oregon over Tennessee and others. Then things got even better for the Ducks when he decided that he would be enrolling early to join the team for the 2022 season.

The Ducks have been recruiting the wide receiver position at an elite level in the past two to three years, and that clearly hasn't slowed down since Junior Adams joined Lanning's staff in Eugene. With players like Troy Franklin, Dont'e Thornton, Kris Hutson and Chase Cota all on the roster for 2022, Kasper looks like he'll compete for snaps sooner rather than later.

Furthermore, many feel that the elite talent that's been recruited hasn't had a true chance to shine due to the limitation's of last season's offense.

Now, it feels like Oregon is getting a much-needed reset with Kenny Dillingham coming over from Florida State to engineer a scheme that more effectively utilizes the wealth of talent the Ducks have on offense. Kasper's elite athleticism, speed and body control are just some aspects of his game that make him such an intriguing prospect and one that any coach would love to have on their roster.

In the latest episode, Ducks Dish Host Max Torres sits down with Kasper to go in-depth on his recruiting process, learn more about his upbringing with an NFL father, and so much more.

