PODCAST: Oregon Guts Out Win Over Utah to Keep Pac-12 Title Hopes Alive
As we turn the page to Oregon State in the regular season finale, we have to take another look at Oregon's win over the Utes.
On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast, Max Torres analyzes Oregon's 20-17 win over the Utah Utes. A hobbled Bo Nix was a difference maker even on one leg, the defense showed up for its best performance of the year, and Bennett Williams snagged two interceptions.
Remember to like, comment, rate, review, share and subscribe to the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!
Watch this episode on YouTube
Listen to this episode on Spotify
Ducks Making Late Push for Gernorris Wilson
The Florida OL was in town to see the Ducks beat Utah.
QUAAACK: Fox Crader Commits to Oregon
Fox Crader has committed to the Ducks following an unofficial visit.
Oregon Rejoins Top 10 in AP Poll Following Utah Win
The Ducks earned a hard-fought win over the Utes at home on Saturday.
Megaphone link
Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts
Listen to this episode on Stitcher
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox