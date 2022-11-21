Skip to main content

PODCAST: Oregon Guts Out Win Over Utah to Keep Pac-12 Title Hopes Alive

Breaking down Oregon's huge win over the Utes at home in Eugene.
As we turn the page to Oregon State in the regular season finale, we have to take another look at Oregon's win over the Utes.

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast, Max Torres analyzes Oregon's 20-17 win over the Utah Utes. A hobbled Bo Nix was a difference maker even on one leg, the defense showed up for its best performance of the year, and Bennett Williams snagged two interceptions. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Gernorris Wilson
Recruiting

Ducks Making Late Push for Gernorris Wilson

The Florida OL was in town to see the Ducks beat Utah.

Ducks Digest
Fox Crader Evergreen
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Fox Crader Commits to Oregon

Fox Crader has committed to the Ducks following an unofficial visit.

Ducks Digest
Bennett Williams Utah
Play
Football

Oregon Rejoins Top 10 in AP Poll Following Utah Win

The Ducks earned a hard-fought win over the Utes at home on Saturday.

Ducks Digest

