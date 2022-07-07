Ducks Dish Podcast: Oregon Playing Waiting Game With Notre Dame Amid Conference Limbo
Conference realignment has created a lot of confusion in the world of college football. A lot of fans believe their school deserves a spot in this conference or that one, but the reality is that we still have far more questions than answers.
In Oregon's case, many fans are clamoring for the Ducks to join the Big Ten. While I'm in the boat that the Big Ten is their best option, it's been made clear that Notre Dame is the priority above Oregon and other schools.
So I thought it'd be the perfect time to bring on Bryan Driskell of Irish Breakdown to get a better understanding of the situation in South Bend. More specifically, why Notre Dame takes so much pride in being an independent, their history with the Big Ten, and why the Fighting Irish have so much leverage in this situation.
There's a whole lot of college football history behind that gold helmet, but also... you guessed it, money and TV dollars in that NBC deal. I get the feeling that the longer this drags on, the more unlikely it could be that Oregon finds themselves in the Big Ten, at least for now. But never say never.
