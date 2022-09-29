Skip to main content

Previewing No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford Cardinal

The Ducks are off to a strong 3-1 start. Can they stay when they welcome Stanford to Autzen?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

We're just a couple days away from Oregon vs. Stanford and we're rolling out our preview podcast to get you ready for Game Day.

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast, publisher Max Torres is joined by AllCardinal publisher Kevin Borba to preview No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford.

Kevin gives you the insight you need to know ahead of this matchup such as how much faith there is in David Shaw to turn the Cardinal around and so much more!

Make sure to like, rate, review, comment, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!

Watch this episode on YouTube

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Noah Sewell Oregon vs. Stanford Uniforms
Play
Football

LOOK: Oregon Releases Uniform Combination for Stanford

Check out this week's threads for the Ducks.

Ducks Digest
Dan Lanning WSU Headset
Play
Football

VIDEO: Dan Lanning Gives Final Updates Before Facing Stanford

Oregon welcomes the Cardinal in one of the best rivalries the Pac-12 has to offer.

Ducks Digest
David Hicks
Play
Recruiting

Five-Star DL David Hicks Announces College Commitment

The top defensive lineman in 2023 has made his decision.

Ducks Digest

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (2)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks
Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

More Ducks

Noah Sewell Oregon vs. Stanford Uniforms
Football

LOOK: Oregon Releases Uniform Combination for Stanford

By Josh Parker
Dan Lanning WSU Headset
Football

VIDEO: Dan Lanning Gives Final Updates Before Facing Stanford

By Josh Parker
David Hicks
Recruiting

Five-Star DL David Hicks Announces College Commitment

By Max Torres
Troy Franklin Dont'e Thornton
Football

Oregon Football: Troy Franklin Has Arrived

By Eric Berniker
YT Steve Stephens
Football

VIDEO: Safety Steve Stephens on Facing Stanford

By Max Torres
Utah vs. Arizona State
Football

SI Week 5 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

By Max Torres
Brandon Dorlus BYU
Football

VIDEO: Oregon DL Brandon Dorlus Talks Stanford Matchup

By Max Torres
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Setting the Stage for No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford

By Max Torres