Prospect Spotlight: Dylan Williams, 2024 Oregon Football Linebacker Recruiting

Oregon is in the race for one of the nation's top 2024 linebackers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Oregon has quickly turned attention to the 2024 recruiting class with the 2023 class cycle coming to an end next week.

On this episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres discusses Oregon's recruitment of 2024 Long Beach Poly linebacker Dylan Williams as well as other linebackers the Ducks are pursuing.

Williams is coming off a recent visit to Eugene just a few days ago. He's recently landed offers from Alabama, Tennesse, Auburn and Michigan within the month of January. 

Watch this episode on YouTube

