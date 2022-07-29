Skip to main content

Atlanta Falcons Name Marcus Mariota Starting Quarterback

It took just two days of training camp for Mariota to snag the top spot on the QB depth chart.

Marcus Mariota will start in the NFL once again. On Thursday, Falcons Quarterback Coach Charles London announced the former Duck will be Atlanta's starting quarterback to kick off the 2022 season.

"Marcus is the starter," said London Via The Athletic. "That's how we're going into this thing."

For Mariota, it may be the last chance he gets to run an NFL offense. Mariota was a phenom at Oregon, becoming the program's first Heisman Winner in 2014 and going second overall in the 2015 NFL Draft to the Tennessee Titans.

After five up-and-down seasons in Tennessee, Mariota served as the primary backup to Derek Carr on the Las Vegas Raiders.

But this offseason, Mariota showed he still had ambitions to be a starter in the league. The Falcons, who traded long-time signal caller Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, were the ones to make Mariota's wish come true with a two-year, $18.75 million deal.

READ MORE: Marcus Mariota Reveals Why He Chose to Sign With the Atlanta Falcons

But earning the starting job is just the beginning of the uphill battle Mariota will face with the Falcons this year. First and foremost is the competition Mariota has in rookie Desmond Ridder. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Play
Podcast

PODCAST: Which Oregon Players Will Break Out on Defense?

The Ducks' defense should look different under new head coach Dan Lanning

Ducks Digest
Dante Moore King
Play
Recruiting

Is Dante Moore the Top Recruit in 2023?

Oregon's prized quarterback commit could end up being the No. 1 player in the country.

Ducks Digest
Adrian Jackson 2021 Fall Camp
Play
Football

Adrian Jackson Leaving Oregon Football Program

The inside linebacker was not including on Oregon's updated roster.

Ducks Digest

Ridder was drafted in the third round of this year's draft by the Falcons, but at the time he's seen as the future of the Falcons' QB room. Ridder is coming off an excellent campaign with Cincinnati, taking the Bearcats to their first ever College Football Playoff. 

Despite a few young offensive talents in tight end Kyle Pitts and rookie wide receiver Drake London, the Falcons offense is one of the worst in the league. Mariota will have to lead a Falcons team that had the fourth-least total yards last season. Not to mention Atlanta will be without start wideout Calvin Ridley, who was suspended for at least the 2022 season after betting on games in 2021.

At one point Mariota represented the peak of Oregon quarterback play. Now, that spotlight is shining brightly on Justin Herbert. Entering just his third year as a pro with the Los Angeles Charges, Herbert already has a Pro-Bowl under his belt and should be one of the best passers in the league for years to come.

While Oregon's poster boy may have changed in the past years, Mariota is ready to show the football world he's still got some gas left in the tank.

Join the Community

Follow Graham on Twitter: @grahammetzker

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Which Oregon Players Will Break Out on Defense?

By Max TorresJul 27, 2022 9:08 PM EDT
Dante Moore King
Recruiting

Is Dante Moore the Top Recruit in 2023?

By Max TorresJul 27, 2022 8:37 PM EDT
Adrian Jackson 2021 Fall Camp
Football

Adrian Jackson Leaving Oregon Football Program

By Graham MetzkerJul 26, 2022 9:12 PM EDT
Brandon Dorlus Oregon State
Football

Oregon Football Updates Roster Ahead of Fall Camp

By Max TorresJul 26, 2022 4:47 PM EDT
Bryce Boulton Oregon Visit
Recruiting

2023 OL Bryce Boulton Has Oregon as a Top School Ahead of Visit

By Max TorresJul 26, 2022 4:13 PM EDT
dj-johnson-vs-ucla
Football

Pac-12 Announces Student Athletes Attending Media Day

By Max TorresJul 26, 2022 2:38 PM EDT
Tom Snee Arizona
Football

Tom Snee Stepping Away From Oregon Football

By Max TorresJul 25, 2022 6:59 PM EDT
Micah Bañuelos Kennedy Catholic
Recruiting

OL Micah Bañuelos Announces College Commitment

By Max TorresJul 25, 2022 6:19 PM EDT