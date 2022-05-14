Thursday afternoon, the Canadian Football League’s BC Lions held their all-team rookie camp, and former Oregon running back and current wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas was notably absent. Thomas is rumored to no longer be with the team after signing with them for the 2022 season, according to Farhan Lalji of TSN.

Last month Thomas’ signing with the BC Lions reportedly halted his appearance at Oregon Pro Day. Thomas announced on his social media he’d return to the Moshofsky along with Olympic hurdler and former Duck Devon Allen to vie for NFL attention. Duck fans on Twitter were quick to voice their confusion about his absence during the showcase.

Pro Day aside, Thomas has seen somewhat of a resurgence in his Oregon popularity. He was an honorary coach for the yellow team during the Ducks’ Spring Game, and he's headlined a few meet and greet events in the state.

Oregon RB De'Anthony Thomas Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest De'Anthony Thomas carries the ball for the Oregon Ducks.

Thomas’ professional football career started in 2014 after being selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. His tenure with the red and gold ended in October of 2019, and Thomas signed with the Baltimore Ravens that November, where he became the teams’ main return specialist. Thomas opted out of the 2020 COVID season after resigning with the Ravens, and was released shortly after the season's conclusion.

There is no mention of the BC Lions in Thomas’ social media biographies. Both his last picture on Instagram and his pinned picture on Twitter are both Oregon related. However, Thomas and the BC Lions team page both mutually follow each other on their respective social media accounts as of this article’s publishing.

