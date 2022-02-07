Justin Herbert Named 2022 Pro Bowl Offensive MVP

Herbert earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl in his second season and is taking home some hardware.

Former Oregon and current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was named the 2022 Pro Bowl Offensive MVP Sunday. He helped lead the AFC to a 41-35 win over the NFC in the return of the NFL's all-star game after last year's event was cancelled. Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders won the defensive MVP.

Justin Herbert 2022 Pro Bowl The former Oregon quarterback put on a show against some of the NFL's top players. 5 Gallery 5 Images

Herbert went 7-11 with two touchdown passes and an interception for the AFC. Both of the touchdowns were thrown to Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. Herbert is the first Charger to win the Pro Bowl MVP since another former Oregon quarterback, Dan Fouts, won the award in 1983.

Herbert was voted to his first Pro Bowl in his second season in the NFL as a starter, with Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson being the others. Jackson was replaced by New England Patriots QB Mac Jones on the AFC roster.

Herbert led the Chargers to a 9-8 record in his second season, missing the playoffs by mere seconds as the Chargers lost in overtime to the Raiders to end their season. Herbert has broken many NFL records for a quarterback in his first two seasons and will look to break through for his first playoff appearance next year.

READ MORE: Justin Herbert Cements His Place Among NFL's Elite in Sophomore Season

You may also like:

Dan Lanning's National Signing Day Should Inspire Confidence Moving Forward

Join the Community

Follow Nick on Twitter: @nickbat22

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE