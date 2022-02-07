Skip to main content

Former Oregon QB Justin Herbert Named 2022 Pro Bowl Offensive MVP

Herbert earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl in his second season and is taking home some hardware.

Former Oregon and current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was named the 2022 Pro Bowl Offensive MVP Sunday. He helped lead the AFC to a 41-35 win over the NFC in the return of the NFL's all-star game after last year's event was cancelled. Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders won the defensive MVP.

Herbert went 7-11 with two touchdown passes and an interception for the AFC. Both of the touchdowns were thrown to Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. Herbert is the first Charger to win the Pro Bowl MVP since another former Oregon quarterback, Dan Fouts, won the award in 1983.

Herbert was voted to his first Pro Bowl in his second season in the NFL as a starter, with Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson being the others. Jackson was replaced by New England Patriots QB Mac Jones on the AFC roster.

Herbert led the Chargers to a 9-8 record in his second season, missing the playoffs by mere seconds as the Chargers lost in overtime to the Raiders to end their season. Herbert has broken many NFL records for a quarterback in his first two seasons and will look to break through for his first playoff appearance next year.

Dan Lanning's National Signing Day Should Inspire Confidence Moving Forward

